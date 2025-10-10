Israeli forces carried out multiple attacks across Gaza on Thursday, killing nine Palestinians and wounding dozens, despite the recent announcement of the cease-fire agreement with Hamas.

According to witnesses and medical officials, Israeli strikes hit northern, central, and southern Gaza. The army launched air raids, artillery bombardments, small arms fire, and smoke-bomb attacks.

In Gaza City, an Israeli strike destroyed a home in the city center, killing three Palestinians, including two women, and injuring others. Many are still missing.

Warplanes also bombed the Zeitoun, Sabra, and al-Nafaq Street neighborhoods, but no casualties were reported.

In the west of Gaza City, drones opened fire on internally displaced people sheltering in Yarmouk School, wounding several.

Four Palestinians were also injured by shelling in the city's southeast district, Al-Zaytoun. Smoke plumes were visible rising from the target areas.

Throughout Gaza City, Israeli military vehicles opened sustained fire from various positions, while ground troops maneuvered nearby.

In a separate attack late Thursday, an Israeli bombardment struck a house in the Sabra district, killing four family members and leaving some 40 people under the rubble, the Palestinian Civil Defense and medical sources told Anadolu.

An Anadolu Agency correspondent said Israeli strikes intensified across Gaza in the evening hours.

In central Gaza, Israeli gunfire wounded several Palestinians northwest of the Nuseirat refugee camp as they attempted to travel from south to north on Al-Rashid Street.

In Khan Younis, the Israeli military bombed a civilian gathering in the Al-Biyuk neighborhood, killing one man.

Elsewhere in Khan Younis, artillery struck a civilian group in the Hamd residential area, killing a woman and wounding several others.

Israeli bombing also targeted civilians near the Bani Suhaila roundabout east of Khan Younis, resulting in more injuries to Palestinians, though details are still scarce.

The attacks come despite a cease-fire agreement that was announced at dawn on Thursday following four days of indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel in Egypt’s Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh, with mediation from Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S.

On Sept. 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan for Gaza that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire Gaza Strip.

Phase two of the plan calls for establishing a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas’ participation, the formation of a security force made up of Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and the disarmament of Hamas. It also stipulates Arab and Islamic funding for the new administration and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, with limited participation from the Palestinian Authority.

Arab and Muslim countries have welcomed the plan, but some officials have also said that many details in it need discussion and negotiations to be fully implemented.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it uninhabitable.