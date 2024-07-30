An Israeli strike targeted the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday, a Hezbollah-linked source said.

The attack comes days after Israel said it would retaliate over a deadly attack on the annexed Golan Heights blamed on the group.

"Israel has struck the Beirut southern suburb," the source said, requesting anonymity, with witnesses telling AFP they heard a loud bang and saw plumes of smoke rising.

The strike was reported in the vicinity of Hezbollah Shura Council headquarters in Haret Hreik. No information on casualties was available.