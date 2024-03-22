U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded his sixth urgent trip to the Middle East with a crucial stop in Tel Aviv on Friday, where he engaged in high-stakes discussions with Israeli leaders.

The focus of Blinken's visit was to explore alternatives to Israel's planned ground assault into the southern Gaza town of Rafah, which has over a million people taking refuge, a move that would be catastrophic for Palestinian civilians in the already dire Israeli-made humanitarian crisis in the region.

Blinken's meetings, which included talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his War Cabinet, aimed to prevent further escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The discussions were particularly significant, as they took place on the eve of a U.N. Security Council vote on a U.S.-sponsored resolution calling for an immediate and sustained cease-fire.

The situation in Gaza has reached a critical point, with reports indicating that up to 60% of children under the age of 5 are now malnourished, a stark increase from the prewar period.

The Health Ministry in Gaza has reported a death toll of nearly 32,000 Palestinians, with women and children accounting for two-thirds of the casualties.

In a significant development, the 27 European Union countries have overcome their differences to call for a cease-fire, aligning their position closely with that of the U.S.

The EU's statement, issued overnight, emphasized the need for an immediate humanitarian pause leading to a sustainable cease-fire, as well as the unconditional release of all hostages and the provision of humanitarian assistance.

The international community's efforts to broker a cease-fire-for-hostages deal have been ongoing, with Qatar and Egypt playing pivotal roles in negotiations with Hamas.

These efforts are seen as crucial steps toward ending Israel's attacks and alleviating the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

Despite the challenges, there is optimism that the U.S.-backed resolution will pass in the Security Council.

The resolution underscores the urgent need for a cease-fire and the expansion of humanitarian assistance in Gaza.