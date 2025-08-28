The Blue Peace Middle East Youth Fellowship Program has completed its second cohort, officially launching a new network of youth ambassadors dedicated to tackling water challenges across the region.

Six young leaders from Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Türkiye, Iran, and Syria graduated from the fellowship, which builds on the success of the inaugural cohort and sets the foundation for the Blue Peace ME Youth Ambassadors.

The network aims to strengthen regional cooperation and develop innovative youth-led solutions to water-related issues.

Guided by the vision of Prince El Hassan bin Talal and centered on the theme “Shaping Future Cooperation Through Intra-Independencies,” fellows created a multilateral cooperation framework rooted in Water-Energy-Food-Ecosystem (WEFE) Nexus principles.

Organizers said the initiative marks a major step toward strengthening intergenerational approaches to regional water diplomacy and advancing collaborative responses to transboundary challenges.

Six young leaders from Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Türkiye, Iran, and Syria graduated from the fellowship, which builds on the success of the inaugural cohort and sets the foundation for the Blue Peace ME Youth Ambassadors.

The closing ceremony in Amman celebrated the fellows’ achievements and formalized their transition into Blue Peace ME Youth Ambassadors, providing them with institutional recognition and a platform for ongoing influence in shaping water strategies.

“Let us celebrate not just our fellows’ graduation, but our shared commitment to a region where water connects rather than divides, where youth lead rather than follow, and where hope transforms into action,” said H.E. Mohamedamin Faris Amin, chair of the Blue Peace Middle East Managing Committee.

The event drew senior diplomats, officials, members of the initiative’s Managing Committee, representatives of donor Switzerland, leaders from INWRDAM, which hosts the coordination office, and journalists from the Senior Media Network.

Fellows also had the chance to directly engage with decision-makers and experts, reinforcing their role as partners in advancing youth participation, innovation, and collaboration.

The new ambassadors will continue contributing to regional dialogue platforms, initiatives, and projects, applying the frameworks developed during the fellowship.

Founded in 2019, Blue Peace Middle East is the region’s only institutionalized initiative dedicated to turning water from a source of conflict into an instrument of cooperation through dialogue, capacity-building, and concrete action.