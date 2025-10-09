Israel and Hamas agreed to a long-awaited cease-fire and hostage deal, marking the first phase of President Donald Trump’s plan to end the Gaza war that has killed more than 67,000 people and reshaped the Middle East.

The breakthrough was greeted with joy and relief but also caution because uncertainty remains about aspects of the broader peace plan advanced by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump – such as whether Israel will keep its commitments, how Hamas will disarm and who will govern Gaza.

But the sides appear closer than they have been in months to ending Israel's genocidal war that has over 67,000 Palestinians, reduced much of Gaza to rubble, brought famine to parts of the territory, and left dozens of hostages, living and dead, in Gaza.

The war began with the Hamas Oct. 7, 2023, incursion, but also triggered other conflicts in the region, sparked worldwide protests and led to what rights groups and experts call genocide in Gaza by Israel.

Even with the agreement expected to be signed later in the day, Israeli strikes continued, with explosions seen Thursday in northern Gaza. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

An Israeli military official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in line with military guidelines, said that Israel was continuing to hit targets that allegedly posed a threat to its troops as they reposition.

Under the terms, Hamas intends to release all living hostages in a matter of days, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. Some 20 of the 48 hostages still in captivity are believed to be alive.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to convene his Security Cabinet late Thursday to approve the cease-fire, and the entire parliament will then meet to approve the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has opposed previous cease-fire deals, said he had "mixed emotions."

Hamas, meanwhile, called on Trump and the mediators to ensure that Israel implements "without disavowal or delay" the troop withdrawal, the entry of aid into Gaza and the exchange of prisoners.

The deal being submitted to Israel's parliament and then expected to be signed in Egypt will include a list of prisoners to be released and maps for the first phase of an Israeli withdrawal to new positions in Gaza, according to two Egyptian officials briefed on the talks, a Hamas official and another official.

Israel will publish the list of the prisoners – and victims of their attacks have 24 hours to lodge objections.

The withdrawal could start as soon as Thursday evening, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to be publicly named speaking about the negotiations.

As Trump indicated, the hostage and prisoner releases are expected to begin Monday, the officials from Egypt and Hamas said, though the other official said they could occur as early as Sunday night.

Five border crossings would reopen, including the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, allowing 400 trucks in the initial days and increasing to 600 trucks after that, the Egyptian and Hamas officials said.

The Trump peace plan calls for Israel to maintain an open-ended military presence inside Gaza, along its border with Israel. An international force, comprised largely of troops from Arab and Muslim countries, would be responsible for security inside Gaza. The U.S. would lead a massive internationally funded reconstruction effort.

The plan also envisions an eventual role for the Palestinian Authority – something Netanyahu has long opposed. But it requires the authority, which administers parts of the West Bank, to undergo a sweeping reform program that could take years.

The Trump plan is even more vague about a future Palestinian state, which Netanyahu firmly rejects.

Some 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas-led incursion that triggered the war, and 251 were taken hostage.

In Israel's genocidal war, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and nearly 170,000 wounded during the war, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.