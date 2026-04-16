Hezbollah said any continued presence of Israeli troops on Lebanese soil would give Lebanon the right to resist, adding that a proposed cease-fire must not grant Israel freedom of movement within the country.

In a written statement, Hezbollah ally and speaker of Lebanon's Parliament ⁠Nabih Berri urged the Lebanese people to "postpone their return ​to their towns and ​villages until the ⁠situation becomes ‌clearer, ‌in accordance ⁠with ‌the ceasefire agreement."

Hezbollah lawmaker Ibrahim al-Moussawi told AFP that the Lebanese group would respect the cease-fire with Israel if Israeli attacks on the Lebanese group stopped.

"We in Hezbollah will cautiously adhere to the cease-fire on the condition that it is a comprehensive halt to hostilities against us and that Israel not use it to carry out any assassinations," he said.

"We express thanks to Iran for having applied pressure in Lebanon's favour," he said, adding that "the cease-fire would not have happened without Iran considering the cease-fire as equal to closing the Strait of Hormuz," he added.