Since October 2023, Israel’s attacks on Gaza have killed more than 59,000 people, most of them women and children. Hospitals, schools and places of worship have been destroyed. Millions have been left homeless, hungry and traumatized.

This brutality, reported daily by journalists, carries another hidden and now glaring threat: Israel is using starvation to silence these journalists.

As of July 23, 2025, journalists in Gaza, the most vivid and last witnesses to Israel’s massacres, are forced to work under incredibly difficult conditions. Dozens of them have been killed. Many more are now working without food, water or electricity. They are not only reporting the famine; they are enduring it.

This is not accidental. Tel Aviv has blocked or delayed aid convoys. It has cut access to basic necessities.

Human-made starvation is a violation of international law. Using it to suppress the journalists is a direct assault on press freedom. It is a form of censorship by deprivation; it is designed not only to punish but to prevent the world from seeing reality on the ground.

Israel’s policies toward Gaza’s press corps raise urgent moral and legal questions. The international community cannot remain indifferent to the systematic targeting of journalists.

Daily Sabah, as required by international journalistic ethics, remains committed to reporting the war in Gaza with clarity. We stand with journalists who, even in hunger, continue to fulfill their mission to bear witness.

Israel’s oppression must end. The world must not allow hunger to be used as a tool to silence the truth in 2025.