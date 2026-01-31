Multiple explosions were reported across Iran on Saturday, amid growing fears of war.

In the Persian Gulf port city of Bandar Abbas, one person was killed and 14 others injured in an explosion, according to the news agency Tasnim, which is close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Eyewitnesses also reported at least one explosion near the capital Tehran.

In south-western Iran, the online outlet Nur News said, citing the fire chief in the city of Ahvaz, a gas explosion there killed four people.

Tasnim reports rejected rumors that the explosion in Banda Abbas was an attempted attack on the commander of the IRGC Navy, Aliresa Tangsiri.

The state news agency Irna published a photo of the partially destroyed front of a multi-storey residential building. The cause of the explosion is still unclear, it said.

Israel ​is ‍not ‌involved ‍in the blasts, ​two ‍Israeli officials ‍told ​Reuters.

A three-day naval maneuver by the IRGC is due to begin shortly in the Persian Gulf, with China and Russia also expected to take part.

The mission comes as U.S. President Donald Trump had deployed a fleet, including aircraft carriers, to the region.

Trump had repeatedly threatened the leadership in Tehran with intervention after Iran's security apparatus had brutally cracked down on protests.