Lebanon said a diplomatic crisis with the Greek Cypriot administration was possible due to the handling of irregular migrants.

"Some Greek Cypriot newspapers have attacked Lebanon over the file of the refugees who are reaching it illegally through Lebanon’s territorial waters,” caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said during a Cabinet session.

"I have conducted the necessary contacts with the Greek Cypriot authorities, underscoring keenness on the best relations with them and that we don’t accept to export the refugee crisis to it,” he added.

The majority of migrants arriving on the island’s shores onboard boats leaving Lebanon, are from Syria, amid tough economic conditions in both countries.

Mikati said refugees enter Lebanon secretly.

"No country assists us in controlling the border,” he added.

Mikati said Lebanon would face criticism from human rights groups if they moved to deport Syrians to their country.

"The government is working on controlling the border,” he added.

Around 1.8 million Syrian refugees live in Lebanon, 880,000 of them are registered with the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, according to Lebanese figures.