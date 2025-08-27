The Israeli army stormed the northern West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday morning, injuring 25 Palestinians and besieging the Old City, according to eyewitnesses cited by Anadolu Agency.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its teams treated 25 people who suffered from tear gas inhalation during ongoing clashes in Nablus.

One person was transferred to the hospital, while the rest were treated on the spot, the organization said.

Witnesses said clashes erupted between dozens of Palestinians and Israeli army forces around the Old City of Nablus, where youths pelted the army with stones, which responded with live fire, rubber-coated bullets, and tear gas canisters to disperse protesters.

Witnesses said military reinforcements were deployed in and around the city, with troops forcing several families to evacuate their homes and turning them into military posts.

Israeli forces also began conducting house-to-house searches in multiple neighborhoods across Nablus.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army withdrew from the central West Bank city of Ramallah after an hourslong raid that left 58 Palestinians injured and three others detained, according to medical sources.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in separate statements that its teams treated and transported 58 injured people, including eight wounded by live fire, five by shrapnel, and 14 by rubber-coated bullets. Another 31 Palestinians suffered from tear gas inhalation.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, more than a thousand Palestinians have been killed and 7,000 injured in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal. It demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.