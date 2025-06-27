Palestinian authorities discovered narcotic pills hidden inside flour bags sent to the Israeli-besieged enclave as part of U.S. aid.

In a statement, Gaza’s government media office said prescription painkiller Oxycodone was found by Palestinians inside flour bags they received from U.S.-run aid distribution points in Gaza.

"It is possible that these pills were deliberately ground or dissolved inside the flour itself, which constitutes a direct assault on public health,” it warned.

The media office held Israel fully responsible for this "heinous crime" aimed at spreading addiction and destroying the Palestinian social fabric from within.

"This is a part of the ongoing Israeli genocide against the Palestinians,” it said, calling Israel’s use of drugs a "soft weapon in a dirty war against civilians.”

People carrying sacks of flour walk along al-Rashid street in western Jabalia, June 17, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Israel has crafted a plan to establish four aid distribution points in southern and central Gaza, which Israeli media say aims to evacuate Palestinians from northern Gaza into the south.

The Israeli mechanism was opposed by the international community and the U.N., which came as an alternative attempt by Israel to bypass the aid distribution through U.N. channels.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 549 Palestinians have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded by Israeli fire near aid centers and UN food truck locations since May 27.

Rejecting international calls for a cease-fire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 56,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.