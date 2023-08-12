The leaders of Palestine, Egypt and Jordan will hold a tripartite meeting to discuss regional and global developments on Sunday.

Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab Allouh said in a statement that Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, and Jordanian King Abdullah II will discuss regional, international, and Arab world issues and determine a common position.

The tripartite summit will be held in the Egyptian coastal city of El Alamein.

Last month, Abbas and Palestinian factions visited Egypt for discussions, shortly after visiting Türkiye for a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The leaders will also discuss the latest developments in Palestine, as well as the gaining international support for Palestinians' right to freedom, independence, and establishing their own state.

The leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and Palestine met in Cairo on Jan. 17 as part of the summit held for the same purpose.