Egypt has proposed a fresh cease-fire deal aimed at halting the escalating violence in Gaza, security sources told Reuters on Monday, as Israeli airstrikes killed at least 65 Palestinians in the past 24 hours.

The proposal, made last week, seeks to restore a fragile truce shattered on March 18, when Israel resumed air and ground assaults against Hamas, ending a two-month lull in the nearly 18-month-long conflict.

Since then, Gaza health officials say nearly 700 Palestinians, including over 400 women and children, have been killed

Journalists in crossfire

Among Monday’s casualties were two local journalists, Mohammad Mansour and Hussam Shabat, medics said.

"Hussam Shabat, a journalist collaborating with Al Jazeera Mubasher, was martyred in an Israeli strike targeting his car in the northern Gaza Strip," an Al Jazeera alert said, referring to the network's live Arabic channel.

The Palestinian Journalist Syndicate reported that at least 206 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the war erupted in October 2023.

Hamas also confirmed that several of its senior political and security figures had been killed.

Israel has not commented on these latest casualties.

Egyptian plan

Under Cairo’s plan, Hamas would release five Israeli hostages each week, with Israel agreeing to the next phase of the cease-fire after the first week, sources said.

Hamas is still holding 59 hostages out of the more than 250 taken during its Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

While some hostages have been freed in previous deals, negotiations remain tense.

The proposal reportedly has U.S. and Hamas backing, but Israel has yet to respond.

A Hamas official told Reuters that multiple proposals are under discussion, but no formal agreement has been reached.

Timetable for Israeli withdrawal

The Egyptian initiative also outlines a timeline for a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, with U.S. guarantees, in exchange for the release of the remaining hostages.

Hamas has accused Israel of violating the January cease-fire but says it is open to negotiations.

Meanwhile, Israel argues its renewed offensive is necessary to force Hamas to release the hostages.

“Nowhere left to go”

In Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city, tens of thousands of civilians remain trapped as Israeli forces push deeper into the Tel Al-Sultan district.

The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service estimates that 50,000 people are cornered with dwindling access to food, water, and medicine.

The Israeli military says it has encircled Tel Al-Sultan to dismantle Hamas.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) warned that at least 124,000 people have been displaced in recent days.

“Families carry what little they have, with no shelter, no safety, and nowhere left to go. The Israeli authorities have cut off all aid. Food is scarce and prices are soaring. This is a humanitarian catastrophe. The siege must end,” UNRWA said on X.

The toll of strikes

Israel launched its offensive after Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 incursion on southern Israel that killed around 1,200 people.

Palestinian authorities say the death toll in Gaza has now surpassed 50,000.