Egypt has received an Israeli proposal for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza aimed at opening the door to talks for a permanent end to the conflict, state-affiliated media reported Monday.

"Egypt has passed on the Israeli proposal to Hamas and is awaiting its response as soon as possible," sources told Egypt's Al-Qahera News, without giving further details about the proposal.

Earlier on Monday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed their absolute rejection of the displacement of Palestinians from their land.

The two leaders discussed during their meeting in Doha the latest efforts to restore a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.