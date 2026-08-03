Egypt and Saudi Arabia on Monday renewed calls for diplomacy to defuse mounting regional tensions, with their top diplomats urging an immediate halt to military escalation and emphasizing that political dialogue remains the only viable path to stability.

The call came during a phone call between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to discuss regional developments and efforts to contain the current escalation, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said the two ministers discussed "the latest developments in the region and efforts to contain the escalation and prevent the expansion of tensions.”

They stressed "the importance of immediately halting the military escalation and prioritizing political and diplomatic solutions as the optimal means of addressing regional crises.”

Abdelatty and bin Farhan also emphasized "the importance of continuing close coordination and consultations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in a manner that supports regional security and stability and safeguards the interests of the region’s countries and peoples.”

Tensions have escalated across the Middle East since the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran in February, triggering retaliatory strikes by Tehran targeting several countries across the region.

​​​​​​​The U.S. and Iran agreed to a ceasefire in April and subsequently signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. The deal, however, collapsed last month with the U.S. and Iran exchanging attacks for nearly two weeks.