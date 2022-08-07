Egyptian mediators have proposed a truce to Israel's attacks on Gaza that would take effect at 10 p.m. (7 p.m. GMT) on Sunday, an Egyptian security source said, adding that Israel had agreed while Cairo was still seeking a Palestinian response.

There was no immediate confirmation from Israel or the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 31 Palestinians since the bombardment began three days ago, amid escalation of tensions following the killing of a senior member of Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad just before the weekend.

Six children were among those killed in the latest "Israeli aggression" since Friday, and 265 people have been wounded, said health authorities in the enclave where several buildings were reduced to rubble.

The fighting is the worst in Gaza since a war last year devastated the besieged coastal territory, home to some 2.3 million Palestinians, and forced Israelis to seek shelter from rockets.

Israel pressed on with its aerial and artillery bombardment of positions of Islamic Jihad, an Iran-backed group, as the movement has fired over 500 rockets in return.

The Israeli army has said the entire "senior leadership of the military wing of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza has been neutralized," and Prime Minister Yair Lapid vowed Sunday that "the operation will continue as long as necessary."