The leaders of Britain and Egypt agreed that "global leaders should do everything possible to avoid a contagion of conflict in the region," in reference to the ongoing violence by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

Both leaders held talks in Cairo as part of the United Kingdom's diplomatic efforts to ease the tension in the Middle East.

"The leaders said that the loss of life in Israel and Gaza over the last few days was truly tragic. They agreed that global leaders should do everything possible to avoid a contagion of conflict in the region, and that every effort must be made to stop terrorism and protect civilians," it said.

"The Prime Minister (Rishi Sunak) welcomed efforts by Egypt to reopen the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza as soon as possible. He said that the UK was committed to playing its part in helping the civilians of Gaza and alleviating the dire humanitarian situation there," the press release added.

Sunak and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi also agreed on "the importance of keeping up dialogue" to avoid regional escalation.

Sunak also met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and expressed his "deep condolences for the loss of civilian lives in Gaza, including the terrible destruction of Al-Ahli hospital earlier this week."

He reiterated Britain's "long-standing commitment to the two-state solution," it said.

"The prime minister underscored his commitment to opening up humanitarian access to Gaza to alleviate the suffering of thousands of people who desperately need food, water and medicine."

The deadly conflict in Gaza, which under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct. 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multipronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, along with stepping up raids and arrests in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli strikes and blockade have pushed Gaza's essential services and resources to the brink of collapse.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres on Friday visited Rafah crossing to push for aid to be let into Gaza. "It's impossible to be at the Rafah crossing & not feel heartbroken," he said on X. "Behind these walls there are 2 million people in Gaza with no water, food, medicine, fuel."