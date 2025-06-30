Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Monday discussed a proposed Gaza cease-fire with U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, as Cairo intensifies efforts to revive stalled truce talks.

In a statement, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said Abdelatty emphasized the need to resume the cease-fire in Gaza and secure the release of hostages “as a prelude to sustaining the cease-fire and realizing President Donald Trump’s vision of establishing comprehensive peace in the Middle East.”

On Sunday, Abdelatty said Cairo is working on a new Gaza deal that includes a 60-day cease-fire in exchange for the release of some Israeli hostages and the rapid entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

During the phone call with Witkoff, the Egyptian minister also stressed the importance of ensuring the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

Abdelatty added that Egypt is prepared to host an international conference for Gaza’s reconstruction “once a cease-fire agreement is reached, in cooperation with the Palestinian government and the United Nations.”

Egypt, Qatar and the United States brokered a three-phase cease-fire deal with Israel and Hamas on Jan. 19, intended to end the war. However, the agreement collapsed when Israel resumed its offensive on March 18.

Israel has continued its military campaign in Gaza since October 2023, defying international cease-fire calls. The assault has killed more than 56,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.