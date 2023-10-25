Egypt’s Rafah border crossing saw a fourth aid convoy enter the blockaded Gaza Strip late Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

"The Palestinian Red Crescent received from the Egyptian Red Crescent a fourth batch of humanitarian aid via the Rafah crossing which was comprised of eight trucks," the humanitarian organization said in a statement.

The convoy included five trucks carrying water, two carrying food and one loaded with medicine.

The latest convoy brought the total number of trucks that have crossed the terminal into Gaza to 62.

Israel launched a relentless bombardment campaign against Gaza following the Oct. 7 surprise incursion by Palestinian resistance group Hamas, putting the enclave’s residents under total siege and a blockade of food, fuel and medical supplies.

Nearly 7,200 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 5,791 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.