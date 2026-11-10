Israeli Prime Minister-designate Gadi Eisenkot pledged Tuesday to dismantle key policies of outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the newly elected parliament convened, setting up a political showdown over judicial reforms, government accountability and coalition negotiations.

Eisenkot, a former military chief, has up to six weeks to assemble a governing coalition that could bring an end to Netanyahu's lengthy tenure. Although his ability to secure a parliamentary majority remains uncertain, Netanyahu's opponents now hold enough seats to advance legislation.

Eisenkot's political bloc introduced several bills aimed at reversing Netanyahu-era policies, including legislation to establish an official inquiry into the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, impose term limits on prime ministers and restore judicial powers curtailed under Netanyahu's government.

"We will act for all citizens of Israel, those who voted for us and those who did not, out of deep commitment," Eisenkot said before the Knesset's swearing-in ceremony.

Netanyahu, whose bloc failed to secure a majority in the election, has challenged the certified results with unsubstantiated allegations that Arab-led parties manipulated the vote.

Addressing parliament, Netanyahu criticized opposition leaders considering cooperation with Arab political parties, questioning their commitment to Israel's security and political identity.

Eisenkot condemned the remarks as divisive and accused Netanyahu of deepening political polarization.

Meanwhile, Eisenkot's allies moved to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, a Netanyahu supporter, with Matan Kahana of Eisenkot's Yashar party. A parliamentary vote could take place as early as this week.

The speaker controls the legislative agenda, making the position crucial to efforts to reverse Netanyahu's policies before a new government is formed.

Netanyahu will remain caretaker prime minister during coalition negotiations, retaining authority over national security despite restrictions on some government powers.

He also renewed calls for a unity government, citing the threat of an Iranian attack and urging Jewish-led parties to put aside political differences.

If Eisenkot fails to form a coalition, President Isaac Herzog is expected to offer Netanyahu an opportunity to assemble a government.

A successful coalition excluding Netanyahu could further complicate the outgoing leader's political future as he faces an ongoing corruption trial and scrutiny over security failures preceding the Oct. 7 attacks.