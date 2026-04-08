President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed the cease-fire between the U.S. and Iran on Wednesday, while hoping for full implementation on the ground.

"We welcome the ceasefire declared last night in the war that has turned our region into a battleground since Feb. 28," Erdoğan said.

"We hope the cease-fire will be fully implemented on the ground without giving rise to possible provocations or acts of sabotage," he added.

He also lauded Pakistan's role as a mediator and said: "We sincerely congratulate all actors who contributed to the process leading to the cease-fire, especially our friend and brother Pakistan."

Erdoğan also sent out a message for broader regional peace and reiterated that Türkiye will continue to play a key role in that end.

"It is our heartfelt hope that our region – having suffered greatly from war, conflict, tension and oppression – will soon attain peace, tranquility, and stability," he said.

"Türkiye will continue to raise the voice of peace both in its region and around the world," said Erdoğan.

Earlier Wednesday, Türkiye formally welcomed the two-week cease-fire in the Iran conflict and called for full compliance from the warring parties.

"We emphasize the necessity of the full implementation of the temporary ceasefire on the ground and express our expectation that all parties will adhere to the agreement," said the Foreign Ministry in Ankara.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the two-week cease-fire around 90 minutes before the expiry of his deadline overnight, putting a pause on more than a month of fighting since the U.S. and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

Ankara said that the path to lasting peace can only be achieved "dialogue, diplomacy, and mutual trust."

"We will continue to extend all necessary support for the successful conclusion of the negotiations to be held in Islamabad," the ministry said.

It also congratulated Pakistan for its role in brokering the cease-fire and said it ⁠would support negotiations set to take place in Islamabad.