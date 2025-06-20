Iran on Friday declared it would not discuss the future of its nuclear program while under Israeli attack, as Europe pushed to bring Tehran back to the negotiating table, with a U.S. involvement decision expected within two weeks.

Israel launched strikes on Iran last Friday, aiming to halt its longtime adversary’s nuclear weapons development. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel, insisting its nuclear program is peaceful.

Israeli air raids have killed 639 people in Iran, including top military leaders and nuclear scientists, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Israel says Iranian missile attacks have killed at least two dozen Israeli civilians.

Reuters could not independently verify casualties on either side.

Israel has targeted nuclear sites and missile capabilities while also hitting civilian areas, as it tries to weaken the government of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Western and regional officials.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's grandson, Hassan Khomeini (R) stands next to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamene,i during the 36th anniversary of the death of the leader of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, at Khomeini's shrine, Tehran, Iran, June 4, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

"Are we targeting the downfall of the regime? That may be a result, but it's up to the Iranian people to rise for their freedom," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday.

Iran has said it is targeting military and defense-related sites in Israel, although it has also hit a hospital and other civilian locations.

Israel accused Iran Thursday of deliberately targeting civilians through the use of cluster munitions, which disperse small bombs over a wide area. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran’s emergency services said Friday that five hospitals had been damaged in Israeli strikes.

With neither country backing down, the foreign ministers of Britain, France, and Germany, along with the European Union foreign policy chief, were due to meet Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on Friday to try to de-escalate the conflict.

"Now is the time to put a stop to the grave scenes in the Middle East and prevent a regional escalation that would benefit no one," British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also met Lammy Thursday and held separate calls with counterparts from Australia, France, and Italy.

The U.S. State Department said Rubio and the foreign ministers agreed that "Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon."

Lammy said the same on X, adding that a "window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution."

However, Araghchi told Iranian state television Friday that Tehran would not agree to talks while Israeli strikes continued.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping both condemned Israel and agreed that de-escalation is needed, the Kremlin said Thursday.

The role of the United States remained uncertain. President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the region, Steve Witkoff, has spoken with Araghchi several times since last week, sources said.

The White House said Trump will take part in a national security meeting Friday morning. The former president has alternated between threatening Tehran and urging it to resume nuclear talks that were suspended over the conflict.

Missile strikes

At dawn Friday, the Israeli military issued a fresh warning of an incoming barrage of missiles from Iran. At least one struck directly in Beersheba, Israel’s largest southern city, which has been targeted in recent days.

The missile hit near residential apartments, office buildings, and industrial facilities, leaving a large crater and ripping off the facade of at least one apartment complex while damaging several others.

"We have a direct strike next to one of the buildings. The damage here is quite extensive," paramedic Shafir Botner said.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan aired footage showing cars engulfed in flames, thick plumes of smoke, and shattered windows at apartment buildings.

At least six people sustained light injuries in the blast, according to Botner, who said first responders were still searching apartments for casualties.

On Thursday, Iran hit a major hospital in Beersheba. Iran said it was targeting Israeli military headquarters near the hospital, but Israel denied any such facilities existed in the area.

Israel’s military also said it carried out several overnight strikes in the heart of the Iranian capital. The targets included missile production sites and a facility for nuclear weapons research and development.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned of action against Iranian ally Hezbollah on Friday, a day after the Lebanese group suggested it would come to Iran’s aid.

Trump has mused about striking Iran, possibly with a "bunker buster" bomb that could destroy nuclear sites built deep underground. The White House said Trump would decide in the next two weeks whether to get involved in the war.

That may not be a firm deadline. Trump has commonly used "two weeks" as a timeframe for decisions and allowed other economic and diplomatic deadlines to slide.

With the Islamic Republic facing one of its greatest external threats since the 1979 revolution, any direct challenge to its 46-year rule would likely require some form of popular uprising.

But activists involved in previous protests say they are unwilling to unleash mass unrest, even against a system they oppose, while the nation is under attack.

"How are people supposed to pour into the streets? In such horrifying circumstances, people are solely focused on saving themselves, their families, their compatriots, and even their pets," said Atena Daemi, a prominent activist who spent six years in prison before leaving Iran.