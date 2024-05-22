Three European countries, Ireland, Spain and Norway announced Wednesday that they would recognize a Palestinian state on May 28.

The trio said they hoped other Western countries would follow suit, prompting Israel to recall its ambassadors.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the move was aimed at accelerating efforts to secure a cease-fire in Israel's war in Gaza.

"We hope that our recognition and our reasons contribute to other Western countries to follow this path because the more we are, the more strength we will have to impose a cease-fire, to achieve the release of the hostages held by Hamas, to relaunch the political process that can lead to a peace agreement," he said in a speech to the country's lower house.

Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris announced the decision at a news conference in Dublin. He added that Ireland was unequivocal in recognizing Israel's right to exist "securely and in peace with its neighbors," and calling for all hostages in Gaza to be immediately returned.

In Oslo, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said the only possible political solution between Israelis and Palestinians is "two states living side by side in peace and security."

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz ordered the immediate return of the Israeli ambassadors from the three countries for consultations, and warned of further "severe consequences."

"I am sending a clear message today: Israel will not be complacent against those who undermine its sovereignty and endanger its security," he said.

The decision was welcomed by the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and by Hamas, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since driving the PA out of the enclave in 2007.

Around 144 out of 193 member-states of the United Nations recognize Palestine as a state, including most of the global south, Russia, China and India. But only a handful of the 27 EU members have done so so far, mostly former Communist countries as well as Sweden and the Greek Cypriot administration.

Britain, Australia and EU member Malta have indicated in recent months that they could soon follow suit.

Recognition of a Palestinian state is still opposed for now by Israel's closest ally the United States, which has the power to veto it at the United Nations and did so last month.

Washington says it favors Palestinian statehood eventually, but only as a result of negotiations with Israel, a position it shares with European powers including France and Germany.

No negotiations over Palestinian statehood have taken place since the last round of talks collapsed a decade ago.

Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in retaliation for the Oct. 7 incursion by Hamas, which killed around 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages.

Israel's operations in the Palestinian enclave have killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israel claimed recognizing Palestinian statehood now would effectively reward Hamas for its attacks.

Spain and its allies have spent months lobbying European nations, including France, Portugal, Belgium and Slovenia, to garner support for the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Eamon Ryan, head of one of the Irish government's three coalition parties, told RTE radio that Ireland already has a Palestinian ambassador and the recognition "is changing the nature of the embassy that Palestine has in our state ... to give it full diplomatic rights and accreditation and that is something that will happen quite quickly."

He said the recognition was timed to support efforts by countries including Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia to achieve a cease-fire and broader peace deal.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said it would reprimand the Irish, Spanish and Norwegian ambassadors and show them a video of female hostages being held in captivity by Hamas.

Palestinians seek statehood in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as their capital.