Concrete evidence, including court records and autopsy findings, exposed the Israeli prison authorities' violations against Palestinians, including fatal violence, a report said Monday.

Witnesses recounted the details of the prisoners' deaths, which were confirmed by doctors from Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI) who attended the autopsies, according to, the Washington Post.

According to the PHRI, three men are among at least 13 Palestinians from the West Bank and Israel who have died in Israeli jails since Oct. 7, 2023, when the Gaza conflict began.

An unspecified number of prisoners from the Gaza Strip have also died.

Rights groups say conditions in Israel's overcrowded prisons have significantly worsened since the military onslaught that has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians.

Former Palestinian prisoners described routine beatings, often inflicted on entire cells or sections with batons and sometimes with dogs.

They also reported being denied adequate food and medical care and subjected to both psychological and physical abuse.

"Violence is pervasive," said Jessica Montell, executive director of the Israeli human rights organization Hamoked, told the Washington Post.

"It’s very overcrowded. Every prisoner that we’ve met with has lost 30 pounds," Montell said.

On Sunday, Palestinian authorities said seven Palestinian detainees attempted to commit suicide at Israel's Ofer military prison in the occupied West Bank due to the "brutality of jailers."

"Prisoners are subjected to beatings during arrest and in detention," the Commission of Detainees' Affairs said in a statement.

"If a prisoner is late for the count or late waking up at 4 a.m., he is beaten and abused," it added.

"As they are subjected to starvation and medical neglect, prisoners have come to prefer death and martyrdom to this miserable life," it added.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the report.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces rounded up six more Palestinians, including two children, in military raids in the West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

The new arrests brought to 9,845 the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 39,300 victims since Oct. 7.

At least 592 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and called for the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.