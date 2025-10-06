The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) nominated former Egyptian tourism and antiquities minister Khaled el-Anani as its new chief on Monday, after the U.S. withdrew from it for a second time.

El-Anani, 54, was up against Édouard Firmin Matoko, 69, of Republic of Congo, but had been the favorite to win the secret ballot for a four-year term, having launched his campaign early in April 2023.

He had since built strong regional backing and international alliances.

If confirmed by UNESCO's general assembly next month, el-Anani will inherit an agency reeling from the Trump administration's recent decision to pull the United States out, portending a budget shortfall at the agency best known for its World Heritage sites around the globe.

El-Anani was seen as the front-runner for the position of director-general and won a vote Monday against his only challenger, Firmin Edouard Matoko, an economist from the Republic of Congo who promoted schooling in refugee camps.

The decision by the board, which represents 58 of the agency's 194 member states, is expected to be finalized at a meeting of UNESCO's general assembly in Uzbekistan next month.

While outgoing chief Audrey Azoulay has worked to diversify funding sources, the U.N. culture and education agency still receives about 8% of its budget from Washington.

Once the U.S. withdrawal takes effect at the end of 2026, that funding will be cut.

The White House described UNESCO as supporting "woke, divisive cultural and social causes" when Trump decided to pull the U.S. out in July, repeating a move he took in his first term that was reversed by Joe Biden.

The agency, founded after World War Two to promote peace through international cooperation in education, science, and culture, is best known for designating and protecting archaeological and heritage sites, from the Galapagos Islands to the tombs of Timbuktu.

"How come a country like Egypt, with its long history, with layers of Pharaonic, Greek, Roman, Coptic, Arab, Islamic civilisation, has not led this important organisation? This is not acceptable at all," Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said in Paris last week.

But el-Anani has faced criticism at home from conservationists who accused his ministry of failing to shield sensitive heritage sites in Cairo and the Sinai Peninsula.

Azoulay, from France, has completed the maximum of two four-year terms.