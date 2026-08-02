A former employee at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence has accused the premier’s wife, Sara, and son, Yair, of physical abuse, humiliating treatment, and racism, according to a report by the Times of Israel.

The former worker, identified only as "Y," detailed his claims during an interview with Israel's Channel 12.

He alleged that Sara Netanyahu was openly biased against Mizrahi Jews – Jewish people descended from the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia – and foreign workers.

She also reportedly enforced obsessive cleaning demands, including requiring floors to be washed with baby wipes, and physically pushed the staffer on three separate occasions when unhappy with his work.

Y also accused Sara Netanyahu of verbal cruelty, alleging she told him, "I am the top psychologist in the country and you are autistic." Y has a son with severe autism.

The former staffer further alleged that Yair Netanyahu grabbed and physically pushed him out of the residence because his bedsheets had not been laundered. Y noted that his workload was severe, logging up to 169 hours of overtime in a single month.

The Prime Minister’s Office dismissed the report as "baseless," stating that Y was fired for "failing in his work."

Yair Netanyahu also rejected the accusations, saying he "never pushed the worker, didn’t curse or humiliate him, and didn’t disrespect him in any way. The claims are the fruits of a twisted imagination or an attempt to blackmail."