Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has drafted a plan to forcibly displace about 1.86 million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip over seven years, which he is expected to unveil Thursday as part of his election campaign, local media reported.

Ben-Gvir will present the public with a plan called "Disengagement 710," based on what it describes as "voluntary migration" from Gaza, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The plan aims for 250,000 Palestinians to leave Gaza in its first year, 1.11 million within three years, and about 1.86 million within seven years, the report said.

Ben-Gvir plans to make the initiative a central part of his election campaign after "working on it for months," it added.

His Jewish Power party also plans to make adoption of the initiative a key demand in any negotiations to join Israel's next government, it also said.

The plan includes providing a destination country for each individual or family leaving Gaza, along with legal status, documentation, visas, travel funding, and initial housing.

It also includes vocational training, employment assistance, and support for up to 24 months, the report also said.

The plan is based on 12 principles, including what it calls "voluntary departure" and a requirement that "no one leave without a country prepared to receive them and provide them with regulated legal status," according to the report.

The plan further proposes "payments" to countries and entities involved in receiving those leaving Gaza based on "their performance, individual security screening and annual implementation targets."

It also calls for "monthly reports on the number of applications, approvals and departures," as well as "costs and the extent to which those leaving are integrated into their destination countries."

The plan would require an initial Israeli investment of 10 billion shekels ($3.1 billion) to establish and launch it, the report noted.

It also envisages an Israeli financing framework of up to 50 billion shekels ($15.6 billion), subject to international participation and agreements with destination countries.

More than 2.2 million Palestinians currently live in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's general elections are scheduled for Oct. 27. The current government is described as the most right-wing in Israel's history.

Israel launched its genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023. The offensive continued for two years, causing widespread destruction, while Israeli violations have persisted despite a cease-fire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.