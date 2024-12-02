Ongoing discussions between Fatah and Hamas in Cairo seek to bring post-war Gaza under the control of the Palestinian Authority (PA), Egypt's foreign minister said Monday.

Gaza has been under the authority of Hamas since 2007, after taking over from the Fatah movement, which currently rules over parts of the occupied West Bank under the PA.

The two groups are "consulting and deliberating to quickly reach a mutual understanding regarding the management of daily affairs in the Gaza Strip under the full control of the Palestinian Authority," minister Badr Abdelatty told a news conference.

He said the Palestinian Authority is to "be fully enabled to take on matters in a clear and complete manner after the end of the Israeli occupation."

The issue of who will govern Gaza after the war has been widely debated.

Palestinians insist that the territory's future should be theirs to decide, rejecting any foreign intervention.

Israeli authorities have said they do not intend to govern Gaza, but firmly oppose Hamas returning to power.