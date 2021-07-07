A container ship anchored at Dubai's huge port caught fire late Wednesday, the government's Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported, causing an explosion that sent tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Twitter post from Dubai's state-run media office said that a fire was reported to have erupted on a ship and that a team of firefighters had brought it "under control" with no deaths or injuries reported.

Witnesses reported shaking buildings across the city.

DP World, which owns Jebel Ali Port, had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

LATEST — Loud explosion heard at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, cause unknownhttps://t.co/IzM9uNMZyFpic.twitter.com/XjgPyhExwd — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) July 7, 2021

People in Dubai recording with their phones from their high-rises posted frantic videos on social media showing a fiery ball illuminating the night sky.

The port is capable of handling aircraft carriers and was the U.S. Navy's busiest port of call outside of the United States in 2017, according to the U.S.' Congressional Research Service.

The port of Jebel Ali handled 14.1 million TEU in 2019, a 5.6% decline, but still leaving it among the top 10 globally.There are 8,000 companies based at the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) which contributed a whopping 23% to Dubai's gross domestic product (GDP) last year. It is the Middle East's largest trade zone.

Dubai in the UAE is the region's trade, business and tourism hub.