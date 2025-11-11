French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that France and Palestine will set up a joint committee to advance legal, constitutional and institutional work aimed at strengthening the Palestinian state, as he warned Israel against any form of annexation.

Speaking at a news conference in Paris with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Macron said France "will respond strongly with its European partners” if Israel proceeds with any "partial or total annexation, whether legal or de facto.”

He warned Israel that any form of West Bank annexation would cross a "red line."

"Settler violence and the acceleration of settlement projects have reached record levels, threatening the stability of the West Bank and violating international law,” he said, adding that France remains committed to a two-state solution.

He stressed that "the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid across Gaza must be ensured under UN auspices, in full compliance with international humanitarian law.”

Abbas expressed an appreciation for U.S. President Donald Trump and thanked Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye for their "tireless efforts” to uphold the cease-fire, facilitate the release of hostages and prisoners, deliver humanitarian aid and mobilize international support for Gaza’s post-war reconstruction.

"We hold great appreciation for President Trump and the efforts he is currently making,” said Abbas.

"We also salute the tireless efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye to strengthen the ceasefire and support humanitarian operations.”

Abbas’s visit to France marked his first trip since Paris recognized Palestine earlier this year.​​​​​​​