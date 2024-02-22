The G-20 group of nations broadly support a two-state solution as the only path to peace in the Middle East, host Brazil said Thursday after a meeting of top diplomats, adding to pressure on Israel to accept an independent Palestinian state.

The backing from the 20 leading rich and developing nations came a day after Israel's parliament overwhelmingly voted to oppose any "unilateral" recognition of a Palestinian state, in a move Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed sent a "powerful message to the international community."

Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip was a central focus of the two-day meeting of G-20 foreign ministers in Rio de Janeiro, along with Russia's war in Ukraine and the ineffectiveness of the United Nations and other global institutions in the face of mounting conflicts and polarization.

There was "virtual unanimity for the two-state solution as the only possible solution" in the Middle East, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira told journalists.

"The only reason (Vieira) didn't simply say 'unanimity' is that not every speaker addressed the issue," a Brazilian Foreign Ministry source told the Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"Every (minister) that addressed the issue voiced support" for a two-state solution, "and it was a lot" of ministers, he said.

The meeting brought together top diplomats including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Borrell had urged Vieira to use his closing statement on the meeting "to explain to the world that at the G-20, everybody was in favor" of a two-state solution, with an independent Palestine co-existing with Israel.

"Everybody here, everybody, I haven't heard anyone against it. It was a strong request for a two-state solution," Borrell told journalists.

"The common denominator is that there's not going to be peace, there's not going to be sustainable security for Israel, unless the Palestinians have a clear political prospect to build (their) own state."

More than four months into its military campaign in the Gaza Strip, where warnings of a humanitarian catastrophe are mounting by the day, Israel faces growing international pressure for the creation of a Palestinian state – including from key ally the United States.

Israel launched its brutal war on Gaza killing tens of thousands of civilians after the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion killed 1,160 people and seized 253 hostages.

Since then, nearly 30,000 people, mostly women and children, have been confirmed killed by Israel in Gaza, according to health authorities, with thousands more feared dead and unrecovered under buildings reduced to wasteland.

Russia, West clash

Vieira said "various countries" at the G-20 meeting had also reiterated their condemnation of Russia's war in Ukraine.

But there was little sign of diplomatic progress.

Russia's Lavrov lashed out at the West for its criticism following the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in prison Friday.

"They (the West) act like prosecutor, accuser, judge and executioner – all in one. This hysteria over Navalny's death has shown this convincingly," he told journalists.

"These people have no right to interfere in our internal affairs."

He said he had no contact with Western officials. His last meeting with Blinken was a tense encounter on the sidelines of a G-20 gathering in India in March 2023.

Despite a push by Western countries to condemn the invasion, the G-20's last summit ended with a watered-down statement denouncing the use of force but not explicitly naming Russia, which maintains friendly ties with India and Brazil, among other members.

Lavrov "presented a set of alternative facts about what happened in Ukraine before their invasion, in order to justify" it, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, who was invited to the meeting as an observer, told journalists.

It was the first high-level meeting of the year for the G-20, which will hold its annual leaders' summit in Rio in November.