The Group of Seven (G-7) nations has invited Syria to attend next month’s summit in France as a guest nation, to be represented by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, sources said.

This will mark Syria's first participation in a ​summit of the group since ​the forum ⁠was founded in 1975.

An invitation to al-Sharaa to attend the June 15-17 summit in Evian-les-Bains, southeastern France, was hand-delivered to Syrian Finance Minister Yisr Barnieh, who attended the group's financial talks earlier this week in Paris, one of the sources said.

The source, a Syrian official, ⁠said ⁠Syria's participation in the talks would likely focus on the country's role as a "potential strategic hub for supply chains” following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Shipping through the Strait has been largely halted since the Iran war ⁠erupted at the end of February, rattling the global economy.

Syria, emerging from its 14-year civil war ​as a Western ally, is seeking ​to rebuild an economy shattered by years of conflict and sanctions.

While ⁠most ‌sanctions ‌imposed during former dictator ⁠Bashar Assad's rule ‌have since been eased, attracting foreign investment and ​restoring normal banking ties ⁠have proven slower and more ⁠difficult than many officials had hoped.