At least 21,822 Palestinians have now been confirmed killed in Israeli ongoing war in Gaza, the besieged territory's Health Ministry confirmed Sunday.
The figure includes 150 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said. It added that 56,451 people have been wounded in Gaza since the start of the war.
Details to follow ...
The Daily Sabah Newsletter
Keep up to date with what’s happening in Turkey,
it’s region and the world.
You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.