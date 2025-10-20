Israel killed three more people near a Gaza cease-fire line on Monday, according to medics, as U.S. envoys prepared to arrive in Israel to help shore up a fragile truce that faced a major test over the weekend.

A Palestinian official close to cease-fire talks said efforts by Arab mediators and the United States would be stepped up Monday, after helping restore calm in the enclave following a day of intense bombardment that killed at least 28 people.

Israel said it launched the strikes across the enclave Sunday in response to an alleged Palestinian attack that killed two soldiers, who were operating within the agreed deployment line in southern Gaza's Rafah, in what it described as a blatant violation by Hamas of the truce.

Despite repeated bursts of violence in the week since the truce was agreed, the U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to urge the start of the second phase of the cease-fire plan.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance was also due to visit Israel on Tuesday, Israel's airport authority said.

Monday's incident, in the Gaza City suburb of Tuffah, was the latest along the "yellow line" demarcating Israel's military pullback inside Gaza from the main populated areas, stoking new fears among Gaza residents.

Local health authorities said Israeli tank fire had killed three people. The Israeli military said forces had fired at militants who crossed the yellow line to remove the threat.

Witnesses later reported Israeli tank shelling in the central Gaza Strip east of Deir al-Balah.

Gaza City residents said they were confused about where the line runs, with electronic maps available but physical markings yet to be established along most of the route.

"The whole area is in ruins. We saw the maps, but we can't tell where those lines are," said Samir, 50, who lives in Tuffah.

Israel's military published Monday a video showing bulldozers towing yellow blocks into place to mark out the line.

A Palestinian man inspects the damage around his home after an Israeli strike targeted the previous day the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Palestine, Oct. 20, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Both Israel and Hamas have said they remain committed to the cease-fire after it broke down Sunday. The military wing of Hamas said it was unaware of clashes in Rafah and had not been in contact with groups there since March.

Hamas has detailed what it said was a series of violations by Israel that it says killed 46 people and stopped essential supplies from reaching the enclave.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that any Hamas members in areas of Gaza still under Israeli control must leave immediately and that anyone remaining beyond the yellow line would be targeted without warning.

Despite an earlier threat to withhold supplies from Gaza over the brief truce breakdown, an Israeli security official said that aid convoys would continue to enter the enclave.

Trump said the cease-fire he brokered was still in place. Hamas leadership, he said, may not be involved in the violations. "We think maybe the leadership isn't involved in that," he told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Remains still to be recovered

Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Israel, aimed at discussions on the next phase of Trump's complex cease-fire plan, was scheduled before Sunday's flare-up in violence, according to U.S. and Israeli sources.

However, Israel is unlikely to publicize any progress in the talks until the remains of more hostages are returned and it believes Hamas is able to hand over up to six more bodies immediately, out of the 16 still in Gaza. Other bodies may be hard to recover because of destruction in the enclave.

Hamas said Sunday it had located another hostage body that it would return to Israel if conditions allowed. On Monday, Israel's Kan public broadcaster reported that preparations were being made for the transfer of a dead hostage.

Egypt will host talks in Cairo on Monday with Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas' exiled Gaza chief, over ways to follow up on implementing the cease-fire, the group said in a statement.

A Palestinian official, close to the talks, said the group's delegation would discuss ways to push forward the formation of a technocrat body to run Gaza without Hamas representation.

Israel wants Hamas out of the enclave, defeated and disarmed, but the group has not accepted that.

Hamas and other allied factions reject any foreign administration of Gaza, as envisaged in the Trump 20-point plan, and it has so far resisted calls to lay down arms, which may complicate the implementation of the deal.

With the truce still uncertain, Gaza residents fear more violence.

"I felt my heart dropping to the ground, I felt the cease-fire collapsed," said Abu Abdallah, a Gaza City businessman, displaced in the central Gaza Strip.

"What happened yesterday made people go crazy to buy food, greedy merchants hiked the prices, the deal looks so fragile," he told Reuters via a chat app.