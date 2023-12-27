Gazan authorities have accused Israel of harvesting organs from Palestinian dead bodies and demanded an international probe.

The Gaza-based government media office said Tuesday that the examination of several bodies showed that their shapes had changed significantly due to the theft of vital organs from the corpses.

It added that the Israeli army handed over bodies without their names and refused to specify from where they were detained.

The media office also said that the Israeli army has repeatedly done so during the ongoing war on Gaza and exhumed bodies from graveyards as well.

The statement criticized what it said "the silent position of the international organizations operating in Gaza, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, toward such an awful crime by the (Israeli) occupation."

The Israeli authorities are yet to comment on the accusations.

Early Tuesday, the Israeli authorities handed over the bodies of dozens of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army during its ground operation.

The Gazan Health Ministry received the bodies through the Kerem Shalom border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, said an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent on the ground.

The Endowments and Religious Affairs Ministry in Gaza was in charge of their burials in mass graves, said the correspondent.

"The U.N. had informed us in advance of the arrival of martyrs to the Gaza Strip, estimated to be around 80 bodies," Marwan al-Hams, the director of Mohammed Yousef El-Najar Hospital in Rafah city, told AA.

"The bodies arrived inside a container, some intact, while others were in pieces, and some others had decomposed," he added.