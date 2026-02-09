The head of a Palestinian committee overseeing the Gaza Strip said Monday that the panel is waiting for a meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” next week to confirm pledged funding for relief and reconstruction efforts in the enclave.

"We are working on an appropriate plan for relief and the entry of health and educational supplies into the Gaza Strip,” Ali Shaath, head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), told Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News channel after visiting the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing.

"We have held meetings with the European Union, the United Nations, and Arab countries to discuss support for Gaza, and we have received pledges about the funding needed for relief, recovery, and reconstruction,” he added.

Shaath said the Board of Peace is scheduled to meet in Washington on Feb. 19 to confirm the necessary funding and relief commitments.

"We inspected the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing to review logistical procedures to facilitate the movement of Palestinians,” he added.

Under extremely tight Israeli restrictions, Israel reopened the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing on Feb. 2 to allow the passage of people in both directions. Israel has occupied the crossing since May 2024.

Shaath said Egypt is making "major efforts to deliver large quantities of aid into the Gaza Strip and is implementing a range of logistical measures at the Rafah crossing to facilitate the entry and exit of Palestinians.”

In violation of the ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, Israel continues to block the entry of the agreed quantities of food, medicine, medical supplies, shelter materials, and prefabricated housing into Gaza.

Israel also carries out daily attacks that have killed 581 Palestinians and wounded 1,553 others, most of them women and children, according to the latest figures released Monday by Gaza’s Health Ministry.

"The Palestinian people are grateful to the Egyptian leadership for its tireless efforts to prevent the displacement of Palestinians,” Shaath said, praising Cairo’s role in supporting the Palestinian right to return to Gaza.

NCAG is a non-political body responsible for managing daily civil service affairs in the enclave. It comprises 11 Palestinian figures, in addition to its chairman.

The committee began its work in mid-January from the Egyptian capital, Cairo, and has not yet started operating from within the Gaza Strip.