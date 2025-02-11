Rebuilding Gaza and addressing the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe caused by Israel's attacks will require over $53 billion, with $20 billion needed in the first three years, according to a U.N. estimate released Tuesday.

"While it has not been possible in the current environment to fully assess the totality of needs that will be required in Gaza, the interim assessment offers an early indication of the enormous scale of recovery and reconstruction needs in the Gaza Strip," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a report.

The U.N. previously said that the postwar reconstruction of Gaza would require an international effort unseen since the aftermath of World War II. It also noted that it would take around 15 years just to remove the rubble caused by Israel's deadly attacks since Oct. 9, 2023.

A cease-fire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's war, which has killed nearly 47,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.