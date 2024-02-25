The Palestinian death toll in Israel's Gaza war kept climbing Sunday after at least 86 people were killed and 131 others injured over the last 24 hours, according to the territory's Health Ministry.

"The Israeli occupation committed seven massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 86 martyrs and 131 injured during the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the statement added.

Flouting the International Court of Justice’s provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip where at least 29,692 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 69,879 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,160 people.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Tel Aviv's attacks have continued unabated, while aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.