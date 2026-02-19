The newly appointed U.S. high representative for Gaza said Thursday that recruitment has begun for a transitional police force intended to assume security responsibilities from Hamas, with more than 2,000 applicants submitting forms within hours.

Trump announced ⁠billions of dollars of contributions for Gaza's reconstruction and his administration detailed plans for a U.N.-authorized stabilization force for the territory at the meeting in Washington. Establishing security in Gaza is one of many ​formidable hurdles.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) said in a statement ​on ⁠X that a recruitment process "is open to qualified men and women who wish to serve in the police force."

It included a link to a website where Palestinians can apply. Applicants must be residents of Gaza aged 18-35, have no criminal record, and be in good physical shape, it said.

Some 2,000 Palestinians signed up for the police force in the first hours after applications went live, Nikolay Mladenov, the Trump-appointed envoy overseeing post-war coordination in Gaza, told the Board of Peace meeting.

Jasper Jeffers, an Army Major General who was appointed commander of a U.N.-authorized multinational peacekeeping force for Gaza, told the meeting that the force's long-term plan is to train some 12,000 police officers for Gaza.

Reuters previously reported that Palestinian resistance group Hamas ⁠was seeking ⁠to incorporate its 10,000 police officers into a new U.S.-backed Palestinian administration for Gaza. The group ruled before Israel's genocidal attacks and has resumed administration, despite Israel's vow to destroy it.

Hamas retains control of just under half of Gaza following an October cease-fire deal brokered by U.S. President Trump, with over 50% occupied by Israel.

Israel's withdrawal and Hamas's disarmament are among the major stumbling blocks as the U.S. seeks to move forward with its peace plan for the strip.

The 20-point plan to end the war, now in its second phase, calls for the governance of Gaza to be handed ⁠to NCAG, which is meant to exclude Hamas.

In its statement, NCAG said it respects "the dedication of the police officers who continued to serve their people amidst the bombardment, displacement, and exceptionally difficult circumstances."

It did not say whether the future police recruits could include members of ​the current Gazan police force, which has served while the strip has been under Hamas control.

NCAG and Hamas ​did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the matter.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem previously told Reuters the group was prepared to hand over governance to the 15-member NCAG and its ⁠chair, Ali Shaath, ‌with immediate ‌effect.

"We (have) full confidence that it will operate on the basis of benefiting from ⁠qualified personnel and not wasting the rights of anyone who worked ‌during the previous period," Qassem said, referring to the inclusion of more than 40,000 civil servants and security personnel.

Israel has adamantly rejected any ​Hamas involvement in Gaza's future.

Gaza has been ⁠devastated by over two years of Israeli attacks on the strip, which ⁠killed over 72,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to local health authorities and left much of the strip in ruins.