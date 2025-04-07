President Donald Trump claimed that the Israeli war in Gaza would stop "in the not too distant future" as he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Monday, while he reiterated his outrageous plans to annex the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

The U.S. president said controlling and owning the Gaza Strip "would be a good thing" amid the worsening humanitarian situation due to Israel's attacks.

In a joint statement released on Monday, the heads of six United Nations organizations - including the World Food Programme, UNICEF and the World Health Organization - warned that no commercial or humanitarian aid has entered Gaza for more than a month due to the ongoing Israeli blockade.

"More than 2.1 million people are trapped, bombed and starved again, while, at crossing points, food, medicine, fuel and shelter supplies are piling up, and vital equipment is stuck," the statement read.

The agencies highlighted data showing that over 1,000 children were killed or injured in the first week following the collapse of the most recent ceasefire - the highest weekly toll since the start of the conflict.

Trump also said that the U.S. and Iran are participating in direct talks over the Middle Eastern country's nuclear program.

"We're having direct talks with Iran, and they've started. It'll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we'll see what can happen. And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable," Trump told reporters.