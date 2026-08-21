Israel is facing mounting international pressure over plans to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank, with Palestinian officials warning of a “new Nakba” as Britain, France, Germany, Italy and other governments condemn a major housing project they say threatens the prospects for a viable Palestinian state.

The criticism centers on the E1 settlement project east of Jerusalem, where Israel has opened tenders for 1,234 housing units. The project has long drawn international opposition because of its strategic location between East Jerusalem and the settlement of Ma’ale Adumim.

In a joint statement, Britain, France, Germany and Italy called the decision “unacceptable” and urged Israel to withdraw the plans and halt settlement expansion in the West Bank. Canada, the Netherlands and Norway also joined the criticism, warning of potential “legal and reputational consequences” for businesses involved in the project.

The U.N. secretary-general also expressed deep concern, with his spokesperson warning that the E1 project could pose an “existential threat” to the territorial contiguity of a future Palestinian state.

Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti described the situation in the West Bank as its “most dangerous phase” since 1948, saying Israel was using settlement expansion and settler violence to advance what he called a plan to annex the territory and push Palestinians from their land.

Palestinians use the term Nakba, meaning catastrophe in Arabic, to describe the displacement of about 800,000 Palestinians during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s establishment.

Why E1 matters

The E1 area lies between East Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim, one of the largest Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Israeli plans to develop the area have existed for decades but were repeatedly delayed because of international pressure.

Critics say full implementation would create a continuous Israeli settlement corridor between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim, effectively cutting the West Bank into northern and southern sections and making a geographically contiguous Palestinian state much more difficult to establish.

Israel approved 3,401 housing units in E1 in August 2025. The Housing Ministry opened tenders for 1,234 of those units in August 2026, with bids due in October.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a leading advocate of settlement expansion, has described such policies as a way of preventing the creation of a Palestinian state.

The project has also raised concerns over the displacement of Bedouin communities living in the area.

International law

Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War. Most countries and U.N. bodies consider Israeli settlements in territory occupied since 1967 illegal under international law, while Israel disputes that interpretation and points to Jewish historical and biblical ties to the land.

Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention prohibits an occupying power from transferring parts of its civilian population into occupied territory.

In a landmark advisory opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice concluded that Israel’s continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territory is unlawful. It called for an end to new settlement activity and said Israel should evacuate settlers from the territory.

The court also said other states must not recognize the situation as legal or provide assistance in maintaining it.

U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334, adopted in 2016, declared that Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory have no legal validity and represent a major obstacle to the two-state solution.

Expansion and displacement

The E1 plans come amid a broader acceleration in Israeli settlement activity.

A neighbour picks molokhia leaves to make a local sauce eaten with rice, as she sits in front of the home of 58-year-old Fathi Zidan Hazem, who was killed by the Israeli military as they tried to arrest him, in the northern city of Jenin, West Bank, Palestine, Aug. 21, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Monitoring groups such as Peace Now say Israeli authorities have advanced unprecedented numbers of settlement projects, formalized outposts and expanded Israeli civilian presence across the West Bank.

Thousands of housing units have moved through planning processes, while agricultural and so-called farm outposts have extended settler control over additional areas.

The expansion has coincided with increased settler violence and Palestinian displacement, particularly among Bedouin and herding communities in Area C, which accounts for roughly 60% of the West Bank and remains under full Israeli control.

U.N. agencies and human rights organizations have documented displacement linked to settler attacks, access restrictions, demolitions and intimidation.

Barghouti said the developments amounted to ethnic cleansing similar to what Palestinians experienced in 1948. He accused Israeli settlers and security forces of working in increasingly close coordination.

Qusra tensions

Barghouti highlighted the Palestinian town of Qusra, south of Nablus, where tensions have sharply escalated.

He said three Palestinian homes in the Jabal Ras al-Ain area have been under siege for 11 consecutive days. He also said Israeli forces recently took control of 16 Palestinian homes and converted them into military positions, forcing some residents to leave.

Barghouti described the situation as one of the most dangerous developments Palestinians have faced since 1948.

He also criticized a decision by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz to transfer security responsibilities in settlements from the military to the Israeli police. Barghouti said the move would give far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir greater influence over security in the West Bank.

Israel rejects criticism

Israel rejects claims that its settlement policy violates international law or is designed to remove Palestinians from the West Bank.

Israeli officials emphasize the Jewish people’s historical and biblical connection to the territory, often referring to it as Judea and Samaria. They also cite security concerns, Palestinian attacks and what Israel describes as incitement as reasons for maintaining control.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar rejected British criticism of the E1 plans, objecting to what he called a “patronizing tone” and arguing that Jews have a right to live throughout their historic homeland.

Far-right government ministers have openly promoted settlement expansion as a way to create permanent realities on the ground and prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Two-state solution under pressure

The E1 dispute has intensified concerns over the future of the two-state solution, which envisions an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel based broadly on the pre-1967 boundaries, with possible agreed land swaps.

Palestinian leaders and many foreign governments argue that settlements, roads, outposts and administrative changes are fragmenting Palestinian territory and making that outcome increasingly difficult.

Barghouti criticized Western governments for continuing to support the two-state solution while taking limited action against Israeli settlement expansion.

He called for stronger international measures against Israel and urged Palestinian political factions to form a unified national leadership and strategy.

He also declared the Oslo Accords, which established the framework for Palestinian self-government, effectively dead.