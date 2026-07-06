Gaza's Hamas-led government dissolved its Emergency Committee and announced the resignation of its acting chairman, as part of preparations to transfer administration of the enclave to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).

In a statement, the Gaza Government Media Office said it completed the administrative and legal arrangements necessary for the handover of the governmental system in Gaza.

It said the preparations had been presented to a national team representing Palestinian factions and political forces, the Higher Committee of Clans and Tribes, and civil society organizations, in the presence of a U.N. observer.

According to the statement, the acting head of the Government Follow-up Committee and chairman of the Emergency Committee, Mohammed Abdul Khaleq al-Farra, submitted his resignation, while the Emergency Committee was formally dissolved to facilitate the administrative transition.

The government said the move "reflects its commitment to implementing agreements aimed at reorganizing governance in Gaza and easing the humanitarian suffering caused by Israel's ongoing genocide, the delay in reconstruction, the continued blockade, the closure of border crossings, and the continued Israeli military presence in the enclave."

The statement said only technical and professional civil servants will remain in their positions to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of public services and prevent an administrative vacuum during the transition, in line with a roadmap agreed upon by Palestinian factions during talks in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

It added that all government employees are civil servants "who are prepared to work under the authority of the NCAG and comply with its decisions."

The government called on all relevant parties to expedite the deployment of the NCAG so it can assume its national and administrative responsibilities.

NCAG describes itself as a non-political body responsible for managing the territory's day-to-day civil affairs. Composed of Palestinian national figures, it has operated from Cairo since mid-January but has not yet begun carrying out its duties from inside the Gaza Strip.

In the first Israeli reaction to the move, Israel's public broadcaster KAN, citing an unnamed official, called the announced resignation "a deception with no practical significance because its members remained in their positions."

"Hamas fears being considered in violation of the agreement and therefore it is stalling and resorting to deception," they alleged.

The announcement came as Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, continues talks with mediators and representatives of the Board of Peace on completing the implementation of the Gaza cease-fire agreement with Israel and moving to its second phase.

On Sept. 29, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, including the release of Israeli hostages, a partial Israeli military withdrawal from the enclave, the formation of a technocratic government, the deployment of an international stabilization force and the disarmament of Hamas.

The first phase of the plan entered into force on Oct. 10, 2025. While Hamas says it fulfilled its obligations under the initial phase, Israel has failed to implement its commitments and has continued its daily attacks.​​​​​​​

Israel has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 173,000 others in a deadly offensive in Gaza since October 2023.