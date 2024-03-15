The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has reportedly handed international mediators a Gaza truce proposal that details the possible exchange of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Hamas said the initial release of Israelis would include women, children, elderly and ill hostages in return for the release of 700-1,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, according to the proposal seen by Reuters on Friday. The release of Israeli "female recruits" is also included.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Thursday that the new Gaza truce proposal presented by Hamas to mediators was still based on "unrealistic demands."

His office said an update on the issue would be handed to the war cabinet and extended security cabinet on Friday.

Egypt and Qatar have been trying to narrow differences between Israel and Hamas over what a cease-fire should look like as a deepening humanitarian crisis has one-quarter of the population in the battered Gaza Strip facing famine.

Qatari officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Neighboring Egypt is also seeking to reach a cease-fire in Gaza, ramp up aid deliveries to the Strip and allow for displaced Palestinians in the south and center of the enclave to move to the north, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said Friday.

"We are talking about reaching a cease-fire in Gaza, meaning a truce, providing the biggest quantity of aid," he told Egypt's police academy.

Sissi also warned against the dangers of an Israeli incursion into Rafah, on the border with Egypt.

Displaced Palestinian children pose for photos standing in front of makeshift tents at a camp beside a street in Rafah, southern Gaza, March 13, 2024. (AFP Photo) Possible Rafah assault

Five months into the war, Netanyahu's office said in February it had ordered the military to develop a plan to evacuate Rafah and destroy the alleged four Hamas battalions it says are deployed there.

A possible assault on Rafah, where most of the displaced have sought shelter, prompted international concern for its dire consequences.

Hamas said cease-fire negotiations had faltered over the past few weeks due to Netanyahu's rejection of its demands, which include a permanent cease-fire, Israeli withdrawal from the Strip, the return of the displaced in the south of the enclave to the center and the north, and stepping up aid without restrictions.

In February, Hamas received a draft proposal from Gaza truce talks in Paris that included a 40-day pause in all military operations and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages at a ratio of 10 to one – a similar ratio to the new cease-fire proposal.

Release of all detainees

Israel had rejected in February a draft proposal for a truce from Hamas, citing its long-held goal of not ending the war until it has destroyed the group that has run Gaza since 2006. Hamas insists an agreement should end the war.

According to the latest proposal, Hamas said a date for a permanent cease-fire would be agreed upon after the initial exchange of hostages and prisoners, as well as a deadline for an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

The group said all detainees from both sides would be released in the second stage of the plan.

The war was triggered by the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion of southern Israeli towns that caused the death of around 1,160 people while 253 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, Israel's unrelenting air, sea and ground assault on Gaza has killed more than 31,300 people and wounded over 71,500, according to Gaza health authorities.

The conflict has spread to other parts of the already volatile Middle East. Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah has frequently exchanged fire with Israel along the border.

Pro-Iranian armed groups in Iraq have attacked U.S. forces in the country and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked ships in and around the Red Sea to show their solidarity with Palestinians.

With the war now in its sixth month, the U.N. has warned that at least 576,000 people in Gaza are on the brink of famine and global pressure has been growing on Israel to allow more access for aid.