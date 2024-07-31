The head of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated in Tehran along with one of his bodyguards, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday.

"The residence of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political office of Hamas Islamic Resistance, was hit in Tehran, and as a result of this incident, him and one of his bodyguards were martyred," said a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's Sepah news website.

Hamas announced that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli raid on his residence in Tehran.

"Brother, leader, mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the movement, died in a Zionist strike on his headquarters in Tehran after he participated in the inauguration of the new (Iranian) president," the movement said in a statement.

Calling Haniyeh's assassination a "cowardly act," Hamas vowed to take revenge from Israel.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the assassination but suspicion immediately fell on Israel, which has vowed to kill Haniyeh and other leaders of Hamas over the group's Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian's swear-in ceremony on Tuesday.

Analysts on Iranian state television immediately began blaming Israel for the attack.

Israel itself did not immediately comment but it often doesn't when it comes to assassinations carried out by their Mossad intelligence agency.

Israel is suspected of running a yearslong assassination campaign targeting Iranian nuclear scientists and others associated with its atomic program. In 2020, a top Iranian military nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed by a remote-controlled machine gun while traveling in a car outside Tehran.

Israel was also behind the killing of some of Haniyeh's family members, including his sister, in an attack in the western Gaza City.

According to medical sources, at least 10 people of the Haniyeh family were killed in an Israeli airstrike on their home in the Beach refugee camp, western Gaza City.

On April 10, Haniyeh lost three of his sons in an Israeli airstrike on their car in the Beach camp.

In Israel's war against Hamas since the October attack, more than 39,360 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and more than 90,900 wounded.