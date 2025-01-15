Hamas political bureau member Khalil al-Hayya stated on Wednesday that the Palestinian people "will remember all those involved in the war of genocide," as he thanked Türkiye and other countries for their support.

At a press conference, al-Hayya said: "What the (Israeli) occupation and its supporters committed, from brutal genocidal war to Nazi-like crimes, will remain etched in the memory of our people and the world as the most heinous genocide of the modern era.”

"In this historic moment, we extend words of pride and honor to our people in Gaza,” the official added.

Al-Hayya further recalled "the honorable stances of all countries that supported us in various fields, especially our brothers in Türkiye, South Africa, Algeria, Russia, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia.”