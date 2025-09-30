Hamas has committed to reviewing U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza “responsibly,” according to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry Tuesday, as international leaders quickly voiced support for a proposal aimed at ending nearly two years of relentless conflict.

The announcement comes at a critical moment for the war-torn enclave, where over 66,000 Palestinians – most of them civilians – have perished since October 2023 amid Israeli bombardments that have rendered the territory uninhabitable, leaving millions facing famine, disease, and displacement.

Trump unveiled the plan Monday at a White House press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, presenting a framework that blends security, humanitarian, and political measures.

It calls for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, the complete disarmament of Hamas, a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the formation of a technocratic Palestinian committee to administer Gaza under international supervision.

The plan also proposes oversight by a “Board of Peace,” potentially chaired by Trump with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, tasked with guiding Gaza’s reconstruction and governance.

Hamas received the proposal through mediators from Egypt and Qatar and will conduct internal discussions alongside consultations with other Palestinian factions before issuing a response.

A senior Hamas official emphasized that the group would study the plan carefully but provided no timeline for a reply, reflecting the deep skepticism the organization has historically held toward U.S.-led initiatives.

Israel has swiftly endorsed the plan.

Justice Minister Gideon Saar said the country had accepted the initiative and now awaited Hamas’ response.

“We want our hostages returned – alive or dead – and a Gaza that is deradicalized, demilitarized, and no longer a threat to our citizens,” Saar said during a visit to Belgrade, adding that past agreements with Hamas had often been sidestepped.

Support poured in from Arab and Muslim states.

Bahrain called it a “positive initiative to achieve security and peace,” while Kuwait highlighted the plan’s focus on protecting Palestinian rights and preventing displacement.

Lebanon, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and other regional actors expressed hope that the framework could halt bloodshed and create conditions for political reform in Gaza.

The Palestinian Authority echoed support, signaling willingness to implement governance reforms, hold elections, and eventually administer Gaza under international supervision, positioning itself as the legitimate authority in a post-Hamas scenario.

European and Asian leaders joined the chorus of support.

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israel to engage constructively and called on Hamas to release all hostages immediately.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz praised Trump’s “persistent efforts” and emphasized Germany’s collaboration with European neighbors and the United States.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez underscored that a two-state solution remained the only viable path and stressed the urgency of humanitarian aid.

China called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of detainees, and a comprehensive resolution through a two-state framework.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted the plan’s emphasis on Palestinian self-determination and urged prompt implementation.

The plan also lays out robust mechanisms to deliver humanitarian aid without interference.

Supplies would flow through neutral international agencies, including the United Nations and Red Crescent, with Israel’s role limited to ensuring security.

Egypt is preparing thousands of Palestinian police officers for deployment under international supervision, while Gaza’s civilians would remain under the protective oversight of foreign security forces until stability is established.

Hamas would have no role in administering Gaza, and its military infrastructure would be dismantled.

For the people of Gaza, the plan represents more than diplomacy – it could be a lifeline.

Hospitals are overwhelmed, food and medicine scarce, and millions face famine, disease, and ongoing trauma from displacement.

International organizations such as the U.N. stand ready to expand aid deliveries, but the plan’s success hinges on cooperation from both sides.

Meanwhile, activists continue to challenge the blockade through initiatives like the Global Sumud Flotilla, which seeks to bring humanitarian aid into Gaza despite Israeli restrictions.