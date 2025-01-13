Hamas announced on Monday that progress has been made on certain core issues in ceasefire negotiations for Gaza, according to an official.

"The negotiation over some core issues made progress and we are working to conclude what remains soon," added the official who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

An official briefed on the negotiations said the text for a cease-fire and release of hostages was hammered out at talks in Doha.

The negotiations involved the chiefs of Israel's Mossad and Shin Bet spy agencies, Qatar's prime minister as well as Steve Witkoff, who will become U.S. envoy when Trump takes office next week. Officials from the outgoing U.S. administration are also thought to have participated.

"The next 24 hours will be pivotal to reaching the deal," the official said.

Israel's Kan radio, citing an Israeli official, reported Monday that Israeli and Hamas delegations in Qatar had both received a draft and that the Israeli delegation had briefed Israel's leaders.

Israel, Hamas and the Foreign Ministry of Qatar did not respond to requests for confirmation or comment.

Officials on both sides, while stopping short of confirming that a final draft had been reached, described progress at the talks.

A senior Israeli official said a deal could be sealed within a few days if Hamas replies to a proposal. A Palestinian official close to the talks said information from Doha was "very promising," adding: "Gaps were being narrowed and there is a big push toward an agreement if all goes well to the end."

The U.S., Qatar and Egypt have worked for more than a year on talks to end the war in Gaza, so far fruitlessly.