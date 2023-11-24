Hamas started releasing hostages, including 13 Israelis and 12 Thai nationals as part of a deal with Israel on Friday.

Two sources close to Hamas told AFP that some hostages were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross for return to Israel.

"Half an hour ago, the prisoners were handed to the Red Cross who will take them to the Egyptians and the Israelis who are due to receive them," one of the sources said. The second source confirmed the handover.

Israel confirmed that Hamas handed over 13 Israeli hostages in Gaza to the Red Cross and were taken to the Egyptian side of the border.

"The Israeli hostages are in the hands of the Red Cross," the Public Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said.

The Israeli hostages will be transferred by helicopters from Egypt to Israel.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a statement, "During the operation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will be at the Israeli Defense Forces Operations Branch control center at the Kirya in Tel Aviv."

"The Prime Minister and the Defense Minister will closely monitor management of the operation to bring the Israelis who have been released from Hamas captivity back to the country," the statement added.

Egyptian efforts have also succeeded in the release of 12 Thai citizens captured by Hamas, according to an Egyptian official.

"Egyptian intensive efforts had resulted in the release of 12 Thai citizens, in addition to 13 Israeli children and women detained by the Hamas movement," the head of Egypt's State Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, said in a statement.

The Thais were among the hostages captured by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack.