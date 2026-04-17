Discussions between Hamas and the United States in Cairo ended without tangible progress on advancing the second phase of the Gaza cease-fire agreement, Palestinian sources said Friday.

The talks, the first of their kind since the cease-fire took effect in Oct. 2025, brought together Hamas Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya, Egyptian officials, U.N. envoy Nickolay Mladenov, and U.S. senior adviser Aryeh Lightstone, according to the sources, who spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) on condition of anonymity.

One of the sources said "the talks ended without tangible progress toward moving to the second phase,” citing disagreements over key terms.

The negotiations come as part of efforts to complete the ceasefire agreement under a plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Hamas has been pressing mediators to ensure Israel complies with commitments outlined in the first phase.

Trump announced the launch of the second phase in mid-January under a framework endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, adopted on Nov. 17, 2025.

The first phase, implemented in Oct. 2025, included a cease-fire and prisoner exchange between Israel and Palestinian factions. However, Palestinian sources say Israel has continued to violate the agreement on a near-daily basis.

A Palestinian source described a proposal presented during the talks as "unfair,” saying it adopted Israeli demands while overlooking Palestinian interests and humanitarian needs in Gaza.

"The paper ignored Israel’s commitments under the first phase, of which only a limited portion has been implemented,” the source said, noting objections from Hamas and other Palestinian factions.

Since the ceasefire came into effect on Oct. 10, Israel has reportedly failed to meet key obligations, including halting attacks and allowing agreed levels of humanitarian, food, and medical aid into Gaza, according to Palestinian officials.

Daily violations have resulted in the deaths of 766 Palestinians and injuries to 2,147 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The source added that Hamas had fulfilled its commitments, including the release of all living Israeli captives and the return of bodies, despite difficult field and logistical conditions.

In contrast, Israel has continued military actions, restricted aid deliveries, and blocked the entry of reconstruction materials and heavy equipment needed to clear rubble, the source said.

The Rafah Crossing remains "nominally open,” the source said, with strict restrictions still imposed on the movement of patients and wounded individuals.

Medical evacuations began on Feb. 2 following Israel’s limited reopening of the Palestinian side of the crossing, which it has controlled since May 2024.

On average, around 50 people, patients and their companions, leave Gaza daily, while an estimated 22,000 wounded and sick individuals require treatment abroad, according to Palestinian crossing authorities.

The source also said Israel has not adhered to agreed withdrawal lines, including the so-called "Yellow Line,” and has advanced into additional areas inside Gaza.

The "Yellow Line” refers to a designated Israeli withdrawal line under the cease-fire agreement, separating eastern areas under Israeli control, roughly 53% of the enclave, from western areas accessible to Palestinians.

He added that Gaza’s power plant has remained non-operational since October 2023.

The other Palestinian source said the talks faced significant obstacles, including Israeli demands for the disarmament of Hamas before progress on humanitarian issues or withdrawal from parts of Gaza.

Hamas and other factions rejected the proposal as "unacceptable,” insisting that Israel must first fulfill its commitments under the first phase before moving forward.

"The tone of the US delegation carried implicit threats of resuming the war,” the source said, adding that the talks concluded without progress and the parties left Cairo.