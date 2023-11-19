The Palestinian group Hamas declared on Saturday that Israel will face accountability for the massacre at a U.N.-affiliated school in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“We will not leave this land, and you (Israel) will be held accountable sooner or later for your massacre at Al-Fakhoura School and your continuous crimes against children and civilians,” it said on Telegram.

“Dozens were martyred and wounded in this massacre, adding up to the hundreds of massacres committed deliberately by the occupation with premeditation and planning, benefiting from the green light given by the American administration and the shameful silence of the international community,” said Hamas. “We will remain on this land, and there will be no forced immigration after today.”

“No matter what shameful massacres and crimes you have committed, a day will come when you will be held accountable against justice and truth, and you will have no escape from paying the price, sooner or later,” it added.

Earlier Saturday, Palestinian medical and local sources told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Israeli army bombed the school in Gaza City in an attack that killed and injured dozens of civilians who found refuge at the school, which is affiliated with the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA).

The school had been sheltering thousands of displaced civilians who had escaped the intense bombardment since Oct. 7.

Since Israel started bombarding Gaza on Oct. 7, more than 12,300 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 8,300 women and children, and more than 30,000 have been injured, according to the latest figures.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

An Israeli blockade has also cut off Gaza from fuel, electricity, and water supplies and reduced aid deliveries to a trickle.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.